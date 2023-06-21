BLACKPINK's Jisoo has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The K-Pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her wearing trendy black outfits. Jisoo looks gorgeous in these behind-the-scenes pictures. In one of the pictures, Jisoo is seen wearing a quirky hair clip. Jisoo serves major style goals with her latest pictures. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Shares Adorable Mirror Selfies in Black Sweatshirt, Check Pictures of K-Pop Idol.

Check Jisoo's Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)