BLACKPINK's Jisoo has shared cute selfies on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a black sweatshirt. The K-Pop star shared adorable selfies and other pictures of her with BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. All four of them are seen wearing koala caps and having a cute moment on the stage. The BLACKPINK members look utterly stylish and breathtaking in their group pictures. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Shares an Adorable Mirror Selfie on Social Media, Check K-Pop Star's Cute and Chic Look in Pics.

Check Jisoo's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

