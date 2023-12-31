BLACKPINK's Lisa set temperatures soaring as she embraced a beach day, showcasing her sizzling style in a vibrant yellow bikini. The K-pop sensation exuded confidence and allure in her beachside escapade, flaunting her stunning physique. Lisa's captivating pictures circulated online, drawing awe and admiration from fans worldwide. BLACKPINK's Lisa Becomes First K-Pop Idol To Be Inducted Into Asian Hall Of Fame As a 'Cultural Icon'.

See Lisa's Latest Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

