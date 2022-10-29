BLACKPINK's Lisa not just offers the perfect red carpet moment but also serves goals in her casual off-duty style that comprises of comfy pants and fashionable crops tops or even pullovers. Recently, Lalisa dropped a couple of pics in hoodie and baggy pants and nailed the casual chic style with all the breezy and cool looks intact! View IG photos of the Korean singer who smiled through her blue cap and turned heads with her cheerful looks! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Angelic in White Corset Satin Gown And Puts Her Sartorial Foot Forward at Recent Award Show (View Pics)

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Hoodie and Baggy Pants:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

