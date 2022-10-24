BLACKPINK Lisa is high on fashion as she never fails to give some jaw-dropping moments with her stunning style statements! This time, the Korean singer put her sartorial foot forward in white satin gown that came with corset-detailing and floor-sweep skirt pattern. She accessorised her body-hugging dress with a diamond, ruby and gold Bulgari Serpenti necklace. No doubt, she looks angelic in the gorgeous outfit that she donned for the recent BVLGARI Aurora award show. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Looks Stylish in Netted Tank Top and Denim Skirt; View Pics of Shut Down Singer

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in White Corset Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Such a Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Selfie FTW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

