Rosé shared new photos on her Instagram page and the singer looked quite stylish in a brown bikini top paired with a cool black skirt. The singer was seen posing backstage, performing for fans and also wore a leather jacket on top of her outfit in a few pics. BLACKPINK Latest: From Starbucks Teaming Up With the K-Pop Band to Rumours of BLACKPINK Jennie Quitting, Here’s Everything That Happened This Week.

View Rosé New Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

