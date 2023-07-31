BLACPINK's Rosé has shared some cute pictures of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an oversized black sweatshirt paired with a mini skirt. Rosé accessorised the look with a beautiful traditional Vietnamese conical hat. She styled her hair in braided twin tails tied with cute bows. The K-pop idol looks absolutely adorable in the mirror selfies from her Hanoi trip. "Thank you for coming to Vietnam, you are really beautiful when you wear the iconic conical hat of Vietnam [sic]," a fan commented on Rosé's Instagram Post. BLACPINK's Rosé Shares Stunning Backstage Pics in Black and Purple Outfits, Check K-Pop Idol's Melbourne Style.

Check Rosé's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

