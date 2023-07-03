BLACKPINK's Rosé recently dropped some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The K-pop idol took to her Instagram handle to share stunning backstage pictures of her from Melbourne. In one of the pictures, Rosé is seen in a sleeveless black dress. She styled the look with a black leather jacket. In another picture, Rosé is wearing a beautiful purple ruffle dress. The K-pop idol looks absolutely glamorous in her latest photos. "Thank you for making me feel so welcome and for helping me make new memories in Melbourne. I cannot wait to be back [sic]," Rosé wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. BLACKPINK's Rosé at Cannes 2023! Korean Singer Looks Chic in Black Dress on Red Carpet of the Prestigious Event (View Pics and Video).

Check the K-pop Star's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

