The K-pop boy band BTS left for Washington DC through Incheon International Airport recently to visit the White House at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. Except for Jungkook who left the country earlier, all the six members of the group were donned up in casual and beige attires. The pictures and videos of their airport looks have been making rounds on Twitter. If you are also fascinated to know what the Bangtan boys wore for their US trip, then scroll down. BTS Boys All Set To Meet US President Joe Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes And Celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

RM Takes On A Casual Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

Jin As Usual Simple Yet Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

Kim Taehyung In White Sweatshirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

Jimin Wore A Ribbed Beige Sweater And Dark Bucket Hat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

J-Hope In Casual Hairstyle And Denim Jacket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

SUGA Looks Young And Handsome In Cardigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

JungKook's Cap Is So Cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS FASHION & RELATED++ (@bangtan_outfit)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)