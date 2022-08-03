BTS' Jin appeared very jaunty in all-black outfit and proved why he is known as the Worldwide Handsome. Kim Seok-jin looked extremely dashing in black jumper and high-rise pants that had a baggy silhouette. His round-neck jumper featured long sleeves and skinny fit that looked just perfect. He radiated his dewy charm in the cool outfit and made ARMY fall for him yet again! BTS’ Jin Looks Dapper in Stylish Outfit at J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Pre-Release Party; View Pics

View Pics of BTS' Jin in Black Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)