BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's solo album "Layover" will release next month. The K-pop idol has shared some stunning pictures from the "Layover" photoshoot on social media. BTS V is seen posing with his adorable dog Yeonton in the latest Instagram pictures. The cute pet dog is seen wearing a red cap in one of the pictures. In one of the looks, Kim Taehyung is seen in a checkered pantsuit worn above a blue striped shirt and accessorised with a grey tie. He styled the look with a red cap and is seen posing with a guitar in the pictures. In another look, BTS V is seen in a white t-shirt paired with baggy pants and sneakers. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Charismatic and Charming Concept Photos With Yeontan for Upcoming Album Layover! (View Pics).

Here's BTS V's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

