BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is back in South Korea after making headlines during the Paris Fashion Week! Tae Tae was seen in Korea's Gimpo Airport wearing a pair of yellow shorts with a black hooded sweatshirt! The seven-seconds-video of V getting inside his car in the airport has garnered 30K views within a few hours. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Displays His Captivating Airport Look in Retro Leopard Print Shirt As He Departs for Paris Fashion Week; Watch Viral Video & Photos.

Taehyung Is The Picture Of Comfort!

📺 VIDEO@BTS_twt#V has safely arrived to South Korea after his trip to Paris, France!! 🇫🇷🇰🇷 (He BOLTED 😂😂😂) pic.twitter.com/lQwCiDJ3Wk — Dalbit Bangtan⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) June 28, 2022

V's Airport Fashion Is On Point!

[📸PHOTOS] #V has safely arrived back in Korea from Paris..! [source: k-media] pic.twitter.com/Jc7Zl0cIY5 — BTS PICS FOLDER 📁 (@btspicstwt_) June 28, 2022

