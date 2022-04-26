Popstar Camila Cabello is very popular for her catchy music and has a massive fan following. The singer recently attended the popular music festival Coachella with her dear friends. Camila took to Instagram to share a picture of her outfit for the festival, she wore a trendy infinity blouse with some ripped shorts. She also sported very boho braids in her hair and completed her look with a bandana and sneakers. Her look was very fashionable and comfortable. Camila Cabello Is All About Flower Power as She Poses for Hot Pictures in Her Recent Photo Dump!

Check Out The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)