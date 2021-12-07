Camila Cabello is all set to steal the show at Michael Buble's Christmas in the City as the American superstar features in a sizzling white dress to brighten up our evening like anything! Camila chose to pose with the Christmas tree and no doubt, she looks like an ethereal beauty who knows to kill it with her looks! She will feature for the celebration of 10th anniversary of Michael Buble's famous album, Christmas.

Check Out Camila Cabello's Exquisite Style Statement for Christmas in the Night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi)

