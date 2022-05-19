Pooja Hegde, who earlier walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022 in a wow gown, today was seen nailing another look as she attended the Marche opening party. The Radhe Shyam actress was seen in a black and bold yellow outfit by Roberto Cavalli. Indeed, she spelled stunning in the comfortable stylish wear. Cannes 2022: Pooja Hedge Makes a Striking Appearance in a Chic Roberto Cavalli Black-Yellow Outfit (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde Fan (@hegdepooja_fan)

