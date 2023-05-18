Mrunal Thakur created waves on the Internet with her stunning and glamorous appearance on Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The talented actress delighted her fans by sharing a series of breathtaking pictures from the prestigious event. Her impeccable style and elegance captivated the attention of many, leaving a lasting impression. Mrunal showcased her grace and charm in a silver sequined saree with a long drape, proving once again why she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cinema. Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023! Actress Slays in Black Swimsuit Paired With Blingy Jacket and Lacy Pants at the Gala Event (View Pics).

Check Out Her Sizzling Pictures Here: