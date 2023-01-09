All-time football great Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Add to that his record-breaking move to the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr. The 37-year-old is reportedly spending 2.5 crore rupees a month on his and his family’s stay in Riyadh. So, it should not be much of a surprise to see his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, flaunt some diamond love. The 28-year-old model and dancer, in her latest Instagram post, shared a bunch of photos giving a good view of some of her expensive rocks! Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend is seen wearing huge diamond earrings. She is also sporting butterfly-shaped rings as well as a diamond bracelet. Wow! Meanwhile, the pair who are unmarried will live-in together despite Saudi Arabia’s strict laws that do not allow unmarried couples to live together.

View Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

