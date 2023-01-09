Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly staying in a lavish suite in Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Nassr, earlier this month. The Portugal star signed a big-money deal to join the Saudi Pro League side and was unveiled by them in a glittering presentation ceremony at the Mrsool Park last week. Yet to make his debut for his new club owing to a two-match ban he had got during his time at Manchester United, the star footballer is reportedly yet to find permanent accommodation in the country. Currently, he is staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. Ferran Torres, Stefan Savic Shown Red Cards After Being Involved in Ugly Fight During Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

The five-time Ballon d’Or champion signed for Al-Nassr on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract was terminated mutually following explosive comments made by him against the club in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The star player would earn a hefty amount, around £ 173 million per year, during his stay at the club till 2025. Per a Daily Mail report, Ronaldo is staying for a month in the Four Seasons Hotel's Kingdom Suite. The report further claims that it is an exclusive suite which offers a great view of Riyadh. The overall bill for his stay at the hotel for one month is reportedly set to be £250,000. Papu Gomez, Argentina Midfielder, Gets Emiliano Martinez’s Spectacular Save During FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Tattooed! (See Pic).

A total of 17 rooms have been booked at the hotel, which will host Ronaldo, his family, his team and security. The lavish two-floor suite, which has to be booked privately, also will provide Ronaldo with some of the best dishes from “China, Japan, India and the Middle East, with the freshest ingredients to order". It has also been learnt, according to a report, that Ronaldo will have chefs who will provide an exclusive in-room dining service for him along with his family, as he will not have meals with the rest of the hotel guests. Ronaldo, also is reportedly on the lookout for a permanent residence in the country.

