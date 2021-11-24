Cristiano Ronaldo's beau Georgina Rodriguez is known for her chic style and extravagant looks that leaves her fans in complete awe of her. While she is pregnant with Ronaldo's twins once again, Georgina ensures she never looks any less. Recently, she flaunted her fashionable yet comfy maternity clothes and looked as stylish as ever. Georgina took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest outfits and we are absolutely floored! Cristiano Ronaldo To Become Father Again, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Pregnant With Twins, Check Announcement Post by Manchester United Star!

Check Out Georgina Rodriguez's Chic and Comfy Maternity Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)