Actress Rakul Preet Singh continues to make waves in the fashion world as she exudes effortless cuteness in a captivating mini floral balloon sleeves dress. Rakul took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures in a cute pink floral dress with balloon sleeves. Currently occupied with the promotional activities for her upcoming movie I Love You, Rakul flawlessly paired the dress with elegant white heels, elevating her overall look. To complete her look, she opted for a sleek mid-parted ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication. I Love You Trailer: Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi’s Film Promises Spine-Chilling Romantic Saga (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

