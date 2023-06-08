Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi’s upcoming film I Love You is sure to give you chills and thrills. The trailer showcases the dark side of love and narrates how every love story cannot have happy surprises but rather a shocking one. Rakul’s character who looks happy in love, everything changes for her when one obsessive lover (Pavail’s character) goes to extreme lengths. I Love You movie is indeed going to be a spine-chilling watch. I Love You: Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati’s Thriller Will Give You Chills! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)