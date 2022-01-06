Bollywood actress Disha Patani famous for sharing hot bikini pics and videos on her social media accounts treated her fans with another sexy snap early Thursday morning. The 29-year-old posted a pic of herself donning a peach rose bikini top that flaunted major cleavage. The Ek Villain Returns actress is looking cute playing with her hair and enjoying a relaxing time.

Here's Disha Patani's Tweet With Hot Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)