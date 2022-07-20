Disha Patani is serving her fans with back-to-back hot looks as she is all caught up in promoting her upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns'. The enchantress created such hot chic moments again, making fans go gaga over her slaying looks. Disha appeared in black stylish mini skirt that and heart-shaped crop top that made her exude hotness and glamour around. Her long boots completed her sexy look effortlessly. She also posed with her co-star Tara Sutaria and captioned it as, "Girlpower". Disha Patani Looks Hot and Bold in a Satin Black Halter-Neck Dress With a Plunging Neckline! (View Pics)

Check Out Disha Patani's Hot Pics From the Promotions of 'Ek Villian Returns' Now:

DIsha Patani for Ek Villian Returns Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)