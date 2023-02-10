Disha Patani exactly knows how to attract fans to her Insta. Well, as ahead of the weekend, the diva dropped a sexy video on IG that sees her posing in a cute bralette mini dress. In the clip, the Malang actress plays with her hair and flaunts her bod in LBD. Check it out. Disha Patani Poses on Bed in Printed Lingerie Set For Calvin Klein's Photoshoot (View Pic).

Disha Patani in Hot Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)