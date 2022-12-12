Disha Patani is totally the hottie in pink! The beauty slayed in printed pink bikini and flower in hair and shared those hot photos on Instagram. Well, one just wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off from her lovely smile and well-toned body. Disha Patani Is Too Hot to Handle in Cleavage Showing Crop Top Paired With Shorts (View Pic).

Disha Patani Slaying In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)