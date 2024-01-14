Disha Patani sets social media ablaze, showcasing her alluring figure in a green and white bikini in her latest photoshoot. The Bollywood sensation treated fans on Instagram with playful poses, exuding both charm and confidence. The snapshots captured Disha in a playful mood, engaging with water in a series of captivating images. The actress's scintillating display effortlessly combines elegance with a touch of spontaneity. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Dish Out Friendship, Travel and Fashion Goals in These Stunning New Photos From Their Bangkok Vacay!

See Disha Patani's Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)