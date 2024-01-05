The bond of friendship between Disha Patani and Mouni Roy is only growing stronger with each passing day. These actresses are often spotted partying together and jetting off to exotic destinations for vacations. The new pictures, shared by Disha and featuring her BFF, are from their adventures in Bangkok. From exploring new locales to turning heads in chic outfits and more, these besties are clearly having a great time together. These stunning new photos of the actresses not only showcase their friendship but also dish out major goals in terms of travel and fashion. Mouni Roy Shares Enchanting Memories From Her Recent Thai Vacay With Disha Patani on Her Instagram (Watch Video).

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy In Bangkok

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)