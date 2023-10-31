Tara Sutaria has shared some beautiful pictures of her on Instagram where she is seen in a black anarkali suit paired with an embellished black cape-style long shrug. She styled her middle parted hair straight and opted for a glam makeup look with contoured cheeks, brown lipstick shade, kohled eyes, mascara-laden lashes and tinted eyeshadow. She accessorised the look with a bronze choker neckpiece, a bracelet, statement earrings, rings and a potli bag. The Bollywood actress complemented the look with black and golden juttis. Tara Sutaria serves major Diwali 2023 fashion goals in her black ethnic outfit. Kriti Sanon Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Ivory White Lehenga Saree (See Pics).

Here's Tara Sutaria's Style:

