English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa, posted new pics on Instagram wherein she looks like a child of Elle Woods and Barbie. The 24-year-old “Levitating” singer ditched bra or nipple pasties to flash her boob in a sheer knot crop top in bubblegum pink colour. Dua wore it over a printed blue denims with a pink belt. She is also carrying a tiny handbag in blush pink and a matching pair of shades.

View Hot and Cute Pics of Dua Lipa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)