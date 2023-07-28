Dua Lipa has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures in a plunging backless dress. The singer looks absolutely gorgeous in the sleeveless black mini-dress. Dua Lipa is seen posing alongside a beach in her latest photos. The singer accessorised the look with hoop earrings, a watch, rings and a bracelet. She styled the look with black gladiator footwear. Dua Lipa looks absolutely stunning in her breezy open-hair look. Dua Lipa Spells Chic in White Bra and Brown Skirt Set, Pop Star Shares Stunning Pics On Insta.

Check Dua Lipa's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)