Dua Lipa dazzled at her recent fan event in Tokyo, showcasing her bold new look with vibrant red hair. The international pop sensation exuded confidence in a chic all-black ensemble, pairing a stylish dress with a long leather jacket and knee-high boots. Sharing glimpses of her striking appearance on Instagram, Dua Lipa continues to make waves not only with her music but also with her fashion-forward choices. Dua Lipa Drops New Song 'Houdini,' a Stylish Pop Masterpiece with an Electrifying and Sleek Music.

Check Out Dua's Stylish Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)