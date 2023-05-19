Esha Gupta's night at Cannes 2023 looks ultra-glam! The B-town beauty who's known for her daring style file, went chic at the prestigious event. Well, as for her time at the French Riviera, the beauty was seen opting for a black bodycon dress with plunging neckline. Not to miss, her silver jewellery which acts as a neckpiece as well as goes round her assets. Stunning is the word! Cannes 2023 Day 2 Highlights: Inauguration of India Pavilion, Mrunal Thakur's Debut and Much More.

Esha Gupta at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

