Esha Gupta, the stunning Bollywood actress has once again turned heads as she raised the hotness quotient in a captivating blue ribbed bodycon dress. The actress shared pictures of herself in the alluring outfit, leaving fans in awe of her sizzling appearance. The form-fitting dress accentuated her curves, while the vibrant blue hue added a touch of glamour to her look. Esha Gupta kept her hair in low bun and flaunted her collar bones! Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Esha Gupta, Whose Black Dress Will You Like to Wear?