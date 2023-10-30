In a recent interview, Florence Pugh's candid and self-accepting nature shines through. While she hesitates to accept labels like "icon" or "role model," she acknowledges the importance of raising her voice on issues in the industry and advocating for women's rights. Her willingness to be outspoken and challenge the status quo is a refreshing perspective in Hollywood. The actress was also seen confidently posing in a grey dress that made her look almost nude where she was seen exposing her backside and butt. She looked striking in minimal makeup and jewellery with her blonde hair slicked back. Florence Pugh Is Top Choice for Disney's Live-Action Film Tangled – Reports.

View Florence's Pic and Interview:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia)

