Hailee Steinfeld made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Los Angeles. The actress who features as voice cast of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman made heads turn with her ravishing sartorial choice. Hailee looked drop-dead gorgeous in a denim shirt and thigh-high slit skirt and teamed it with statement belt. She completed her chic look with minimal makeup and walked the red carpet in stiletto heels. Hailee Steinfeld Dazzles in Glittering Silver Slip Gown As She Celebrates Her 26th Birthday in Style! See Pics.

Hailee Steinfeld At Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

GORGEOUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)