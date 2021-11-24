Hailey Bieber celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday and her special party outfit is lit! The American personality graced the birthday party in a black velvet Saint Laurent jumpsuit and styled it with chandelier earrings and sparkly belt that amped up her look totally. Needless to say, we can't keep calm over Hailey's exquisitely lavish outfit that has set ablaze the party and honoured the night, completely.

Check Out Hailey Bieber's Jaw-Dropping Birthday Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)