Hina Khan amps up the style quotient in pink tie-dye dress as she flaunts her sexy back in the voguishly cut-out attire. The actress dropped a couple of pics in the stunning dress that came from the racks of Verano by Tanya. She turned heads in the dramatic outfit with flounced hems and lace-up detailing at the back. View pics of the TV star who kept it minimal in the peppy outfit and gave an apt choice for a stylish day out! Hina Khan Drops Pictures in Gorgeous Moss Green Long Salwar and Her Ethnic Ensemble is The Best Pick for the Festive Season!

View Pics of Hina Khan in Pink Tie-Dye Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

