Hina Khan's Instagram is LIT! Having said that, today, the actress dropped a series of clicks from her Maldives holiday and they are awesomesauce. In the photos, Hina could be seen exploring her new hobby of surfing in a super colourful cutout monokini. Not to miss, her beachy hairdo and those white sunnies. Sara Ali Khan Soaks in the Sydney Sun As She Chills by the Sandy Beach (View Pic).

Hina Khan in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)