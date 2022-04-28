Hina Khan is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. Her sense of style is also admirable, and she often experiments with various outfits, breaking the stereotype that television actors do not experiment or break the fashion mould. Hina recently shared a few photos of her look on Instagram. She wore a grey sequined blazer and tulle skirt designed by Fouad Sarkis. For her makeup look, Hina chose a packed hairstyle in double buns and metallic smokey eyes with a pop of colour on her lips. Her hair and makeup look were very symmetrical to her outfit. Hina Khan Gives You the Perfect Eid Outfit to Flaunt This Year - View Pics.

Check Out The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

