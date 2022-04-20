While the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing, Muslims all over the world are already busy buying the perfect Eid outfit to flaunt. The festival demands you to deck up in your ethnic best and while girls don't need any help with their outfit choices, we'd still lend a helping hand. Shararas are definitely in vogue this season and you can never go wrong with them. Similarly, Anarkalis are another safe option. Of course, everyone owns Anarkalis in their personal wardrobe, but whoever said, don't buy more? Hina Khan's Summer Fashion is On Point; Actress Picks a Stunning Red & White Dress During Her Dubai Vacay.

Hina Khan recently served some major festive fashion goals when she turned up looking like a goddess in her Aisha Rao outfit. It was an all-printed outfit with a peplum top paired with sharara pants. Hina further accessorised her look by picking statement earrings and ditching the rest of her jewellery. With glossy lips, highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyes and hair styled in a messy bun, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Check Out Hina Khan's Traditional Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

For all those ladies looking out for traditional outfits to flaunt this year, Hina Khan will definitely help you pick the right one. The outfit is unlike your usual ones with all the heavy embroidery. It's simple, non-fussy and easy on your eyes. Yes, the print may look very loud to a few but it's perfect for occasion wear. So go ahead and start choosing the right outfit to flaunt during Eid this year.

