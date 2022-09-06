Hina Khan is on-fleek with her high-end fashion game that never fails to create an impression amongst her fans. The TV actress recently took to Instagram to share pics in printed pink co-ord set that exuded casual and cool vibes. In the pictures, Hina could be seen posing in a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Meanwhile, her beautiful pics in the chic outfit gave perfect vacay goals to all those who wish to go minimally stylish on their next vacation trip. View pics of the stunning actress below. Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous in Black Bodycon Dress and Bold Make-Up As She Imitates ‘Poo’ From K3G in Her Recent Instagram Reel

Hina Khan in Printed Pink Co-Ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

