Hina Khan shared a new post on Instagram and fans cannot keep their calm as she posed elegantly in a sparkly lehenga. The actress looked like a sexy bridesmaid in a very shiny traditional outfit. She wore a silver grey skirt with a long dupatta, and rose gold cut-out top that looked almost like a fancy bikini. Hina Khan Poses in Deep Neck Halter Blouse Paired With Traditional Nine-Yards for Her Manager’s Wedding, Looks Nothing Less Than a Dream!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)