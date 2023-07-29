Television star Hina Khan has set social media ablaze with her latest fashion statement. The actress wowed her followers as she donned a breathtaking blue halter neck printed jumpsuit, radiating elegance and style. Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a series of stunning pictures, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable taste. Keeping her hair gracefully open, she completed the look with a touch of sophistication by pairing the jumpsuit with chic black heels. Hina Khan Loves Exploring Magical Places; Check Out Her Stunning Holiday Pics! Check Out The Pictures Here:

