Jennifer Lopez just turned 54 years old on July 24, and she looked better than ever when she showed off her incredible figure on Instagram. In the shared photos, the singer could be seen posing seductively flaunting her curvaceous figure in blue push-up bra with a pair of matching panties and teamed her alluring couture with a silky blue robe. The singer captioned it, "Happy Monday. Have a great week everyone!." Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Sexy Curves in Monokini! See JLo’s Hot Pics From 4th of July Celebration.

Check Out Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Pictures On Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)