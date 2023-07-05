Jennifer Lopez has shared a few pics from her 4th of July celebration. Looks like the singer-actress has had a great pool party with her loved ones. JLo has dropped these hot new monokini pics on Insta, after her look from The Hamptons' annual 4th of July party flooded online. She was seen in a floor-length summer dress with a cutout below the bust. And now her latest pics on Insta shows her putting her sexy curves on display in salmon colour monokini. She completed her look with huge sunglasses, chunky earrings and customised neckpiece. Well, the makeup and neatly done hairdo gives JLo a sexy look. Jennifer Lopez Looks like an Eternal Goddess and Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in New Stylish Post on Insta! (View Pics).

JLo In Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)