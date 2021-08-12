Nia Sharma definitely knows how to turn heads with her bold pictures. Time and again she has proved that she is one of the hot actresses in the telly world. Now, on Thursday, the Naagin actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few drool-worthy pictures of her in a trendy pink crop blazer paired with white ribbed denim. However, she has gone braless for the pictures. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)