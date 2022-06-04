Ananya Panday is an early bird at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. As first pictures and video of the Liger actress from the gala night are out. Well, for the green carpet, the diva was seen going all desi in a white shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra. Not to miss, her glowy makeup and well-done hairdo. IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi to Set the Stage on Fire With Their Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday at IIFA 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Pandauy in Manish Malhotra Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)