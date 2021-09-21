Ileana D’Cruz shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram on Tuesday (September 21). In the picture, the Main Tera Hero actress can be seen posing in a multicolored bikini. Her no make up look in the picture is also to be noted. She looks absolutely sexy AF in the pic! Have a look.

Check Out Ileana D’Cruz's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)