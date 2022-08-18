Ishita Dutta is missing her recent beach vacay (mostly Maldives)! Why we say so? As the actress took to her Instagram and shared a few throwback clicks which sees her along with hubby Vatsal Sheth chilling at the exotic locale. In the photos, Dutta can be seen in printed pink beachwear posing with her man. Aww-dorable! Vatsal Sheth Celebrates His Birthday With Wife Ishita Dutta in Maldives! (View Pics).

Hot Ishita Dutta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)