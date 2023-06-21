Jackson Wang and Coi Leray were spotted chatting at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, where Jackson could be seen in a black turtleneck and baggy wide leg trousers and purple and white hair. He and Coi were seen deep in conversation, fist bumping and hugging. And Coi Leray was seen wearing a hat with a white cropped top and low waist jeans. Met Gala 2023: Jackson Wang Makes His Debut on the Red Carpet Covered in Louis Vuitton and Twitterati Are Losing Their Minds.

Coi Leray and Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang and Coi Leray at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/cONi48tnXh — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

Jackson Wang and Coi Leray at Louis Vuitton show pic.twitter.com/VSMU06ZYMo — Pop Wang (@PopWangs) June 20, 2023

Jackson's Outfit for LV Show

Jackson Wang at Louis Vuitton SS24 by Pharrell Williams. pic.twitter.com/3QGIhbUop8 — 1hunnid (@LilK16838223) June 20, 2023

Are You Loving This Fit?

Jackson Wang at Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton Menswear SS24 show pic.twitter.com/5Jza6XTnUi — Pop Wang (@PopWangs) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)